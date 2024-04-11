Hello User
Meghan Markle named UK's least favourite royal; Kate Middleton is most favourite after cancer diagnosis

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • A news poll revealed that Prince Andrew is the least favorite royal in the UK followed by Meghan Markle. Kate Middleton is the most favored royal, with 76 percent positive opinions.

Meghan Markle named UK's least favourite royal; Kate Middleton is most favourite after cancer diagnosis

Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew have been named as the UK's least favourite royals, a new poll has stated as reported by Independent. As per the poll, the least favourite royal is Prince Andrew who received 86 per cent of negative votes from the people of UK. In January this year, Prince Andrew was accused of being involved in an "underage orgy" on Jeffrey Epstein's island. As per The Times, a report about Prince Andrew was brought to London police, alleging that he had sexually abused a 17-year-old girl. These accusations reappeared in recently released court records that related to the sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. When the accusations first surfaced earlier, Prince Andrew was urged to resign from active royal activities and had his military honours taken away from him.

Another least favourite royal is Meghan Markle, wherein people of UK have 64 per cent negative opinions about her. Her husband Prince Harry also emerged as in the least favourite list of UK royals and received 61 percent of negative opinions about him, the poll stated as reported by the Independent.

When it comes to the most favored royal, Kate Middleton takes the lead, with 76 percent of respondents expressing a positive view of her. This comes following after March 22, when Kate revealed the reason for her disappearance and said that she is receiving treatment for cancer, following abdominal surgery in January. In a video message, she said, “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Her cancer diagnosis in March just came a month after Buckingham Palace informed that King Charles III was diagnosed with a form of cancer and is undergoing treatment. In the poll, 63 per cent of respondents expressed a positive view of King Charles.

According to the poll, Prince William ranks as the second most favoured royal, with 73 per cent of respondents expressing a positive perception of him. Following closely behind is the King's younger sister, Princess Anne, who was viewed positively by 71 per cent of respondents.

