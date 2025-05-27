Meghan Markle opens up about pregnancy weight, stilettos, and motherhood in podcast season finale

Meghan Markle has opened up about her pregnancies with Archie and Lilibet in the heartfelt finale of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder. The Duchess of Sussex spoke honestly about the changes she went through, both physically and emotionally, during those times.

Meghan Markle on her pregnancy In the final episode of her podcast - Confessions of a Female Founder, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle shared that she gained 65 pounds during both pregnancies. Despite this, she still wore five-inch heels while attending royal engagements.

“A friend just said to me the other day, they were like, ‘I just saw this picture I’d forgotten about when you were so pregnant with Archie,’” she recalled. “I always wear my five-inch, pointy-toed stilettos.”

She laughed as she described how her friend reacted to the photo. “‘You have the most enormous bump and your tiny little ankles are bracing themselves in these high heels,’” Meghan said. “All my weight was in the front. So you’re just going, how on Earth am I not just tipping, you know, face planting?”

She added, “I was clinging very closely to my husband, like, ‘Please don’t let me fall.’”

During her pregnancy with Archie in 2019, Meghan carried out many public duties as a senior royal. With Lilibet in 2021, she was living in California and kept things more private.

Tuesday's (May 27) episode marked the end of her podcast’s first season, which launched on April 8. Throughout the season, Meghan welcomed a group of inspiring female founders, including some of her close friends.

Some of the people she invited were Whitney Wolfe Herd of Bumble, Reshma Saujani of Girls Who Code and Moms First, Kadi Lee of Highbrow Hippie, Jamie Kern Lima of IT Cosmetics and The Jamie Kern Lima Show, Hannah Mendoza of Clevr Blends, Heather Hasson of FIGS and Cassandra Morales Thurswell of Kitsch.

