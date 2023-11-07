Meghan Markle planning to make a comeback with acting or 'tell-all' book: Report
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is reportedly set to make a comeback on television or release a tell-all book to relaunch herself, a report by The Sun has stated. Sources told The Sun that the former Suits actress is waiting for a "Meghanaissance" as she has joined top Hollywood talent agency WME in April this year.