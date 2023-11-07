Meghan Markle planning to make a comeback with acting or 'tell-all' book: Report

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is reportedly set to make a comeback on television or release a tell-all book to relaunch herself, a report by The Sun has stated. Sources told The Sun that the former Suits actress is waiting for a "Meghanaissance" as she has joined top Hollywood talent agency WME in April this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, there have been speculations that Markle could follow her husband Prince Harry's footsteps and launch her own memoir. Tom Bower, the author of ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors’ had told The Times that, “It will be Meghan’s truth. There will be a readership for it because she’ll undoubtedly settle some scores from her point of view."

“What she said to the Queen, to Kate, to Philip, all that will be in the book whether corroborated or not, and that’s a goldmine," he told The Times as reported by The Sun. Earlier too, Bower had claimed that Meghan is penning her autobiography and it has caused a stir among some Royal family members, according to a Geo.tv report last month.

"One of whom is William, the Prince of Wales, who is left "frustrated" with claims that Meghan will expose more secrets of Royal family in her book," Geo.tv report added. Earlier, when Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" had revealed some explosive insights of the royal family.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes have settled in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. They’ve been quite open about their lives, especially their tough relationship with the Royal Family.

Speaking about her acting career, as per the report, some think Markle could also revive her earlier career into acting, to which Bower told The Times, “I have no doubt that she will go back to acting." "There have been rumours about whether Suits will truly return given the show's current popularity on Netflix."

However, Graydon Carter, a royal specialist, thinks she will steer clear of acting and move towards reality TV. "She would be a lock for a Real Housewives of Montecito television series if one were in the works," Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon said as quoted by The Mirror. As per the report, Producer of Real Housewives Andy Cohen, during an appearance at an annual BravoCon gathering in Las Vegas had stated that Meghan would be ideal for a Real Housewives spin-off.

During the gathering, he was asked as who would he like to see on the show in the future, to which he had replied, "If we can get Meghan Markle, that would be interesting."

According to media reports published in June, Meghan may also sign a $20 million deal with French fashion giant Dior. If the deal goes through, it could make Markle one of the richest stars in Hollywood. After the deal, Meghan would also join global stars Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence as the public face of the brand.

