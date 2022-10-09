Meghan Markle, Price Harry rejected Queen Elizabeth II's invitation twice

The couple had apparently been invited by Queen Elizabeth II at her Balmoral castle in Scotland in 2019. However, the then royal couple had declined the invitation in an attempt to maintain distance.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Britain's longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September at the age of 96. Her demise opened up the pandora box of nuances the royal family witnessed in the run up to the final years of the Queen that involved Prince harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepping down as senior royals in 2020.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Britain's longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September at the age of 96. Her demise opened up the pandora box of nuances the royal family witnessed in the run up to the final years of the Queen that involved Prince harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepping down as senior royals in 2020.
In one such revelation, Katie Nicholl, author of a new book titled, “The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown", has claimed that both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had rejected the Queen's invitation to visit her at the Balmoral castle, twice!
In one such revelation, Katie Nicholl, author of a new book titled, “The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown", has claimed that both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had rejected the Queen's invitation to visit her at the Balmoral castle, twice!
The couple had apparently been invited by Queen Elizabeth II at her Balmoral castle in Scotland in 2019. However, the then royal couple had declined the invitation in an attempt to maintain distance.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The couple had apparently been invited by Queen Elizabeth II at her Balmoral castle in Scotland in 2019. However, the then royal couple had declined the invitation in an attempt to maintain distance.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This was before the couple announced their departure from the royal family in 2020.
This was before the couple announced their departure from the royal family in 2020.
The decision “raised eyebrows", Katie Nicholl said.
The decision “raised eyebrows", Katie Nicholl said.
“ I was told that it wouldn’t have fit their narrative at that point. The narrative was very much ‘this is us against them.’ There was that sense of separation. And perhaps turning up and playing happy families wouldn’t have fit into that narrative," Hindustan Times quoted Katie Nicholl said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“ I was told that it wouldn’t have fit their narrative at that point. The narrative was very much ‘this is us against them.’ There was that sense of separation. And perhaps turning up and playing happy families wouldn’t have fit into that narrative," Hindustan Times quoted Katie Nicholl said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The royal author revealed that the couple had once again been invited to meet the Queen again but they turned down that offer as well.
The royal author revealed that the couple had once again been invited to meet the Queen again but they turned down that offer as well.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl’s new book called The New Royals revealed that King Charles III had nicknamed Meghan ‘Tungsten’, a name that reflected her toughness and resilience. “Tungsten," which is a hard steel-gray metal of the third transition series that has the highest melting point of all metallic elements.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl’s new book called The New Royals revealed that King Charles III had nicknamed Meghan ‘Tungsten’, a name that reflected her toughness and resilience. “Tungsten," which is a hard steel-gray metal of the third transition series that has the highest melting point of all metallic elements.
According to Nicholl, Markle displayed a great degree of resilience during her and Prince Harry’s 2018 appearance with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Royal Foundation Forum.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Nicholl, Markle displayed a great degree of resilience during her and Prince Harry’s 2018 appearance with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Royal Foundation Forum.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“It was, according to one aide, the moment William and Kate, who was heavily pregnant, realized they needed to up their game," Nicholl writes. “The Cambridges [now the Prince and Princess of Wales] had already signaled their intention to be more than ‘ornamental royals’ and had, along with Harry, made a huge success of their mental health campaign Heads Together."
“It was, according to one aide, the moment William and Kate, who was heavily pregnant, realized they needed to up their game," Nicholl writes. “The Cambridges [now the Prince and Princess of Wales] had already signaled their intention to be more than ‘ornamental royals’ and had, along with Harry, made a huge success of their mental health campaign Heads Together."
In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family. The couple now resides in Los Angeles, California, US.
In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family. The couple now resides in Los Angeles, California, US.