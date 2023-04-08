The popularity of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has dropped significantly among Americans. The couple moved to Montecito, California in 2020, and since the release of their Netflix special and interviews, their support seems to have dwindled. According to a Redfield & Wilton poll conducted on February 19, Prince Harry received a -10 approval rating, while Meghan's approval rating was even lower at -17.

The couple's negative ratings come amid controversy over Prince Harry's admission of drug use, as documented in his interviews and memoir. After the revelations, conservative think-tank The Heritage Foundation has called for Prince Harry's visa application to be made public to ensure that he did not receive special treatment when applying. US immigration authorities have until April 12 to respond to a Freedom of Information request filed by the foundation. If Prince Harry lied on his visa application, it could affect any new visa applications and could even see him barred from applying for US citizenship.

Speaking on TalkTV, royal expert Charles Rae noted that support for the couple had waned in recent times. "Both Harry and Meghan got an awful lot of support from America when it all happened, when Megxit happened. But that support has been dwindling quite a lot just recently. I'm pretty sure that Americans do not view Harry and Meghan as the golden couple that they once were."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have faced criticism in the media and from some members of the public since stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020. However, they have also received support from others who believe that they have faced unfair treatment from the British press and the royal family.

It is public interest…: Royal expert

Senior lawyer Samuel Dewey told The Mail on Sunday: "It is in the public interest to know how Prince Harry answered the drug question.

"If he has been honest and open about his drug use, and there is no reason to believe he has not been, it could well be that he ticked the 'yes' box, in which case he would need a waiver to be granted a visa to be admitted into the States.

"That means he would have had to be interviewed in person and someone would have had to grant him a waiver. We are simply asking who granted that waiver."