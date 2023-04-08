Meghan Markle, Prince Harry losing popularity in US too. Royal experts explain why2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 04:56 PM IST
- The couple's negative ratings come amid controversy over Prince Harry's admission of drug use, as documented in his interviews and memoir.
The popularity of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has dropped significantly among Americans. The couple moved to Montecito, California in 2020, and since the release of their Netflix special and interviews, their support seems to have dwindled. According to a Redfield & Wilton poll conducted on February 19, Prince Harry received a -10 approval rating, while Meghan's approval rating was even lower at -17.
