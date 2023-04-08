The couple's negative ratings come amid controversy over Prince Harry's admission of drug use, as documented in his interviews and memoir. After the revelations, conservative think-tank The Heritage Foundation has called for Prince Harry's visa application to be made public to ensure that he did not receive special treatment when applying. US immigration authorities have until April 12 to respond to a Freedom of Information request filed by the foundation. If Prince Harry lied on his visa application, it could affect any new visa applications and could even see him barred from applying for US citizenship.