Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to snub royal Christmas invite this year: Report

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will not spend time with the royals during the Christmas festival this year, according to a report by UK daily Mirror.
The report said the relations between the royals and Prince Harry are at "near rock bottom" after fresh details emerged from the explosive memoir of the Duke of Sussex.
Titled Spare, the book has already sent shockwaves through the royals and will release globally on 10 January.
In the upcoming book, Prince Harry has reportedly delved into the most controversial elements of his royal family. Citing sources, the UK tabloid added that "This book could spell the end for any relationship Harry wants to have with his family, it’s desperately sad".
Last year, Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan revealed some astonishing truths about the royal family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The couple claimed that a senior royal made a racist comment about the skin colour of their then-unborn son Archie.
Harry also discussed the “genetic pain" of his childhood and troubled relationship with his father and brother.
The Duke of Sussex said that the vital part of his life is the break-up of his parent's marriage and the death of his mother Diana in a Paris car crash in 1997.
In 1992, Diana worked with author Andrew Morton on her explosive memoir “Diana: Her True Story," in which she described at length her unhappy marriage to the future King Charles III.
Prince Harry is being paid more than £36 million for a three-book deal, securing a £20 million advance. The book is being billed by Penguin Random House as an account told with “raw, unflinching honesty" and filled with "insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."
The 416-page book will be published in 16 languages, from Dutch to Portuguese. Harry himself — identified by Penguin Random House as “a husband, father, humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist" — will narrate the audiobook. The cover features a close-up of an unsmiling, T-shirt-clad Harry.
Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the U.S. Harry told Winfrey that his family cut him off financially and that he helped pay for his security with money left to him by his mother. They have launched numerous initiatives, including a Netflix production deal and the nonprofit Archewell Foundation.
