Meghan Markle, almost a year after launching American Riviera Orchard, has announced a significant rebranding, unveiling her lifestyle brand's new name: As Ever. The Duchess of Sussex shared the news through an Instagram video and accompanying post, revealing that the rebrand would coincide with the release of her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, set to premiere in two weeks.

The reason for the rebrand In a candid Instagram video, Meghan explained the reasoning behind the pivot. "Last year, I thought you know what, American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name, it's my neighbourhood [and] its a name for Santa Barbara. But it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area," she said. She also noted that Netflix had become not just a partner for her series, but also a business partner, further influencing her decision to change the brand's name.

Meaning behind ‘As Ever’ Along with the video, Meghan wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram, expressing her excitement about the new brand. She described As Ever as a brand that encapsulates her passions for food, gardening, entertaining, and thoughtful living. "‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always,’" Meghan shared.

She emphasised that the brand was an extension of her personal journey, referencing her earlier project, The Tig. She also promised more behind-the-scenes updates as the launch date approached.

As Ever Website A newly launched website for As Ever features imagery of Meghan with her daughter, Lilibet, symbolising the brand’s essence of family and joy. The brand aims to bring a blend of everyday elegance, reflecting Meghan’s personal values and experiences.

