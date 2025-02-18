Meghan Markle’s fresh start: Why she’s rebranding American Riviera Orchard to ‘As Ever’

  • Meghan Markle has rebranded her lifestyle brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever. The Duchess of Sussex explained the pivot, stating that the original name limited her scope, while As Ever represents her passions for food, gardening, and thoughtful living.

Livemint
Published18 Feb 2025, 09:46 PM IST
Advertisement
Meghan Markle unveils ‘As Ever’ – A fresh rebranding for ‘American Riviera Orchard’

Meghan Markle, almost a year after launching American Riviera Orchard, has announced a significant rebranding, unveiling her lifestyle brand's new name: As Ever. The Duchess of Sussex shared the news through an Instagram video and accompanying post, revealing that the rebrand would coincide with the release of her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, set to premiere in two weeks.

The reason for the rebrand

In a candid Instagram video, Meghan explained the reasoning behind the pivot. "Last year, I thought you know what, American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name, it's my neighbourhood [and] its a name for Santa Barbara. But it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area," she said. She also noted that Netflix had become not just a partner for her series, but also a business partner, further influencing her decision to change the brand's name.

Advertisement

Meaning behind ‘As Ever’

Along with the video, Meghan wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram, expressing her excitement about the new brand. She described As Ever as a brand that encapsulates her passions for food, gardening, entertaining, and thoughtful living. "‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always,’" Meghan shared.

Also Read | King Charles ‘likely relieved’ as Trump refuses to deport Prince Harry: Report

She emphasised that the brand was an extension of her personal journey, referencing her earlier project, The Tig. She also promised more behind-the-scenes updates as the launch date approached.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

As Ever Website

A newly launched website for As Ever features imagery of Meghan with her daughter, Lilibet, symbolising the brand’s essence of family and joy. The brand aims to bring a blend of everyday elegance, reflecting Meghan’s personal values and experiences.

Also Read | Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly involved in US politics?
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsWorldMeghan Markle’s fresh start: Why she’s rebranding American Riviera Orchard to ‘As Ever’
First Published:18 Feb 2025, 09:46 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget