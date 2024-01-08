Meghan Markle’s memoir likely to put spotlight on Royal family members: Report

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry is rumoured to be writing a memoir, according to a media report citing a royal commentator. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The book is likely to put the spotlight on Kate Middleton, Prince William and King Charles, according to the report by The Mirror.

However, her memoir is unlikely to be released this year.

"I am sure that is still the plan and it will form part of their deal with Penguin, but timing is everything and 2024 wouldn't be the right time for its release," Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR told The Mirror.

“There are many things Meghan will want to say and put her side across about," Lynn also claimed. “She’ll want [to] talk [about] her marriage to Harry, her relationship with King Charles and Camilla, Kate and William. I’m sure fans would like her to talk about her relationship with her father Thomas, but she isn’t that forthcoming about that side of her life."

"If Meghan is sensible, she will be looking for a quieter time in 2024, it's time for her [to] take [a] step back from her association with the Royal family and give that rift time to heal quietly. She can then quietly concentrate on her Philanthropy work. There will be a time in the future when an autobiography will be relevant, but not now," Lynn also said in the report.

After Prince Harry released his memoir in January 2023 which talked about his feud with the Royal family, Meghan’s memoir can also become a cause for worry for some Royal family members.

Harry in his memoir “Spare" revealed that William treated his wife Meghan Markle like a “convicted felon" when they first met.

According to the book, Prince William told Harry: "She's an actress, after all, Harold. Anything can happen."

Meghan, 42, has already published a children's book ‘The Bench’.

The Sussexes continue to work with Penguin Random House amid their book deal, said the Mirror report. They had signed a deal for four books with the publisher. After stepping down from Royal duties and becoming financially independent, the Royal couple (Harry and Meghan) purchased a nine-bedroom house in Montecito for $14.65 million in 2020.

