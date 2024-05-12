The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is on a three-day whirlwind tour to her 'home country' Nigeria along with Prince Harry after the royal couple received an invitation from the nation's Chief of Defence Staff, reported Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The royal couple first arrived at Lightway Academy in Nigeria's Abuja and provided some rare details about their life and two children – Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.

The Duchess even spoke with schoolchildren about mental health and later was part of a panel at a Women in Leadership Nigeria event.

In the meantime, biographer Angela Levin appeared upset with the royal couple over their 'unofficial royal visit', referring to it as 'phoney and awful'.

While speaking on GB News, Levin said she could hardly 'believe her eyes' after seeing the Duke and Duchess's first few appearances.

She even slammed Meghan's outfit choice for her visit to Lightway Academy College. HT quoted Levin as saying to GB News, "If you go to a school, a very quiet school that is a religious one, you don't go with a dress that's absolutely no backing to it at all."

Levin also claimed that Meghan was 'awful' and 'rude' during a particular interaction during Nigeria tour. "She was very rude, because one of the teachers was talking to her and there were two girls there joining in politely," Levin said.

Adding more, she said, "She wanted someone who could then take nice pictures of her and Harry, and you think, my goodness, where are your manners?"

Though the royal author slammed Meghan, the Duchess' fans and supporters took to X and hailed the mother of two for her appearance.

Levin slams Harry for not meeting King Charles Not only Meghan, but Levin also voiced his criticism towards Prince Harry for not meeting King Charles. This criticism came as Prince Harry was in the UK before leaving for Nigeria, where he attended a thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral with his mother Diana's relatives, marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Levin refused Harry's claims that King Charles declined a request to see Prince Harry during his London tour, stating Buckingham Palace 'doesn't recall having any request' from him to visit his father.

The royal author claimed that King Charles had a lot of things do after first 2024 garden party following he resumed duties post cancer diagnosis.

"He had to see the Prime Minister, so I think he would probably be exhausted. And he's got to be very careful. And I think that if Harry's going to go in and make demands and be angry, then he doesn't want that. He doesn't need that sort of aggression," she concluded.

