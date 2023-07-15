Prince Harry has revealed a surprising household habit that he and his brother Prince William acquired from their environmentally-conscious father, King Charles. The Duke of Sussex disclosed this habit during a BBC documentary, where he discussed the important lessons his father imparted regarding the environment.

In 'Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70', which celebrated King Charles' 70th birthday, Prince Harry shared that their father instilled in them the significance of conserving energy by turning off lights. Both Harry and William admitted to adopting this practice, which left Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, a little bewildered.

Harry explained that he became "obsessed" with turning off lights due to his father's influence, despite Meghan questioning the necessity of doing so.

“He's a stickler for turning lights off and that's now something that I'm obsessed with as well. Which is insane because actually, my wife goes 'Well, why turn the lights off? You know it's dark'," Harry says in the BBC documentary.

Prince William concurred with his brother, admitting that he, too, developed a strong inclination towards switching off lights, attributing it to their father's teachings. He humorously referred to it as his "serious OCD" with light switches.

Apart from energy conservation, Prince Harry also revealed another green habit he acquired from King Charles. The Duke of Sussex recounted how their father used to take them litter-picking during their school holidays in Norfolk, the Daily Express reported.

Harry shared that they thought it was a normal activity and were equipped with spikes to pick up litter and place it in black plastic bags.

Reflecting on his experiences, Prince Harry emphasised the importance of these lessons from his father. He highlighted that such simple actions, like picking up litter, can have a positive impact if embraced by everyone.

Prince Harry's revelation showcases the influence of King Charles' environmental values on his sons. From energy conservation to tackling litter, these habits instilled by their father have left a lasting impression on the Duke of Sussex, shaping his approach to sustainability.