Meghan Markle takes dig at Royal Family, says ‘We're creating multi-dimensional kids'2 min read . 01:41 PM IST
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been accused of making a subtle dig at the royal family during her latest interview with Variety.
Recently, Markle made a remark about "expectations" for the future of her children Archie and Lilibet in an interview. When she was asked if she would encourage Archie and Lilibet if they wanted a career in the entertainment industry, she took a subtle dig about the tradition and family expectations. She responded, "Great", and added, "When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy."
Markle continued saying, "They are our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations.
"But I want them to be able to carve out their own path. If it’s the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck".
Further, she said, "We are creating multi-dimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That's who our kids are".
In the interview, Markle also opened up about other topics such as her podcast Archetypes, the death of Queen Elizabeth, and her Netflix docuseries with Prince Harry, among others.
Meanwhile, another report has mentioned that King Charles, Markle's father-in-law keenly watches every interview of the former in order to keep an eye on what she is speaking about the Royal Family.
Recently royal commentator Duncan Larcombe claimed that " (King) Charles' modus operandi has been to pretty much try and ignore any stuff that's written and said about him. But, on Meghan, I would be very, very surprised if he weren't being made aware of every kind of keynote interview and commercial stuff because they have to".
The royal commentator added that King Charles is very protective of the British monarchy, therefore he does not want her to speak saying negative things about the Royal Family.
Markle and her relationship with the royal family have always been toxic. Markle and Prince Harry resigned from their royal duties in 2020 in response to the intense pressure and media scrutiny that they said they faced.
Last month, the images of the couple were relegated all the way to the bottom of the Royal Family's website. Several media reports said that the royal family had "demoted" the couple. The couple's dedicated pages were put just underneath Prince William and Kate Middleton's, who have now been promoted to Prince and Princess of Wales.
