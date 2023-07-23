As talks about Meghan Markle relaunching her movie career get stronger, reports suggest that she might play a role that was once offered to Lady Diana.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step back from the British monarchy has opened up new opportunities for Meghan Markle in her professional career. According to German magazine Gala, she has received an enticing proposal to return to Hollywood and potentially star alongside Kevin Costner in the film 'The Bodyguard 2'. The sequel to the popular 1990s movie has long been considered by the film studio.
Now, as per Marca, Kevin Costner revealed that when the first idea came up, he thought that the leading lady of the story should be Princess Diana, Prince Harry's mother.
"I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone, and she asked the question, 'Are we going to have, like a kissing scene?'" Costner told People.
"She said it in a very respectful ... she was a little nervous because her life was very governed. And I said, 'Yeah, there's going to be a little bit of that, but we can make that OK too.'"
Meghan Markle struggle to get movie roles?
Meanwhile, several reports suggest, Markle is "struggling in Hollywood" even after signing a top talent agency in April. She has not yet announced any of her upcoming plans.
According to GBNews, Kieran Elsby, a PR expert, stated that securing deals in three months is longer than usual. Meghan and Prince Harry's Spotify deal ended after one series, but they still have Netflix partnership and Meghan signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME).
Kieran said that Meghan will be a "a major coup for the agency" following the deal. "It is good business to have her on their roster. It is also good for Meghan having a prestige agency," he told The Mirror.
"However, it's been three months since the news broke and we've heard nothing since. This is a longer period of time than is typically expected for a new client to secure deals, which suggests that Meghan may be struggling to find her footing in Hollywood," Kieran added.
