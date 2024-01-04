‘Meghan Markle wants to be the Queen’, Royal Author claims she tried to…

“Meghan Markle wants to be the Queen," claimed royal author Tom Bower while giving his take on the Duchess of Sussex's longing to be back with the Firm, years after she left England and settled in California with her husband Prince Harry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Kate Middleton has everything she wants," the Rebel Prince told Closer Magazine as quoted by The New York Post.

Bower also said Markle had hoped to do things "her way" after her wedding to Prince Harry and joining the royal family in 2018. "There's only one way and that's the royal way," he then noted.

"Kate is glowing, Kate is successful, Kate is popular — everything that Meghan wanted. Meghan wants to be the Queen. She doesn't want to be five in the succession (with Harry)," he added.

“Everything that Markle tried to do undermined her status. She just cannot win," according to Bower.

Markle and Harry signed two contracts worth millions —one with Spotify worth millions of dollars, and the other worth $100 million—with Netflix after moving to the West Coast, the NYP reported.

These actions seem to have undermined her A-list reputation, and every time she steps out into the spotlight, she "loses a bit more" rather than returning to the privacy she claimed she needed.

A bitter rivalry has existed between Middleton, 41, William, 41, the Sussexes, and King Charles ever since the former left the Windsor family in 2020. However, the tension may subside in the new year as the founder of Invictus Games and the former actress hope to make amends with the 75-year-old monarch.

Speaking to GB News, Royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed that the couple wished to reunite with King Charles in 2024.

"Obviously King Charles wants to see his son and his grandchildren, and last summer he apparently invited them to Balmoral, which they turned down. They need the king and his blessing far more than the king needs them," she added.

