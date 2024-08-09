Meghan Markle was irked by ’suicidal thoughts’ question? Royal author says Prince Harry, Duchess ’at a stage where...’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recent interview has sparked new controvery for the couple. Reports stated that the Duchess of Sussex was reportedly upset with the question of ‘sucidal feelings' she experienced while in the Royal Family. During recent conversation on Dan Wootton Outspoken show, Royal commentator said that Meghan seemed visibly displeased whenever Prince Harry spoke. She also added that Meghan also gave Harry harsh looks that implied she didn't want him to talk.

While speaking on Dan Wootton Outspoken show, Royal Commentator Angela Levin said, “After the interview was over she was apparently screaming to the producers, very, very annoyed at what they had asked her. You mustn't do that with Meghan because she's in control. But you could see she couldn't contain her anger, her fury."

Speaking on Prince Harry, she the Royal author added, “Just the same as in and out of the interview, she couldn't stand Harry speaking. She would look at him with such harsh eyes and such a terrible expression on her face because she didn't want him to talk, I imagine.”

She also added that during the interview Harry looked unhappy and completely lost, expressing concern that he is currently in a very bad place. Angela also mentioned that “I feel that they are at a stage now where they can't stand each other. ”

What was Meghan Markle asked during CBS interview? During the interview, Meghan was asked by journalist Jane Pauley about her past suicidal thoughts, a topic she initially discussed with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Meghan admitted she hadn't anticipated Pauley asking about it. However, she said she wanted to keep discussing her mental health openly.

According to the Duchess, experiencing pain or trauma is part of the healing process, which involves openly discussing those experiences. She mentioned that she had only begun to share her own journey.