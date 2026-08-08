Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana’s diamond and sapphire earrings on date night with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out in Canada to support their friend David Foster, with the Duchess of Sussex making a notable style choice by wearing a pair of earrings that once belonged to the late Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle steps out sporting Princess Diana's diamond and sapphire earrings Meghan, 45, wore Diana’s diamond and sapphire earrings for the gala held on Friday, August 7, celebrating 40 years of fundraising by the David Foster Foundation.

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The event was followed by a free concert at Victoria Inner Harbour on Saturday. She paired the jewellery with a dress by Canadian designer Greta Constantine, while Harry, 41, opted for a classic black tuxedo and matching bow tie.

The appearance comes two weeks after Meghan and Harry shared a rare photograph of their children, Princess Lilibet, 5, and Prince Archie, 7, during a visit to Althorp, Princess Diana’s childhood home. Meghan’s decision to wear Diana’s earrings therefore added another connection to Harry’s late mother during the couple’s Canadian appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have maintained a long-standing friendship with Foster, who has been associated with the couple since the early years of their relationship. In 2019, the music producer helped arrange accommodation for Meghan and Harry at a mansion on Vancouver Island owned by a close friend.

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David Foster also talked to Daily Mail about helping Meghan. He said, "I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there because I’m a Canadian, and we’re a Commonwealth country; we’re the Crown’s. It’s important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment. I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off.”

He also added, "The owner has allowed this to happen through me, and I was happy to facilitate. I don’t know what their next plans are, but I know that it was reinvigorating for them to spend some downtime. This is a great testament to my hometown of Victoria that they were able to go under the radar for so long.”

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Foster’s wife, Katharine McPhee, was among the other attendees at Friday’s event, alongside musicians Adam Levine and Josh Groban.

Upon being asked about their friendship with the royal couple, McPhee says, “We just stay in touch with them. But mostly, Meghan and I knew each other from childhood, but really Harry and my husband are friends. It’s really nice.”

"My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry. They’re like, they’re so cute. They’re like father and son,” McPhee had said in 2020 interview.

The gala formed part of celebrations marking Foster’s four decades of fundraising through his foundation, which supports children in need of organ transplants and their families.

The couple’s appearance in Canada comes as they continue to maintain their public charitable and entertainment commitments, with the event providing another opportunity for them to support a long-time friend.

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