Meghan Markle welcomes Prince Harry home from UK, Ukraine with cheeky 'beau' toast ahead of his 41st birthday

Prince Harry has returned to the United States following a series of overseas engagements in both the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

Meghan Markle's Cheeky Comment Upon Prince Harry's Return The Duke of Sussex, who turns 41 today, arrived back in California just ahead of his birthday, reuniting with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children.

To mark his return, Meghan shared a quiet celebration on social media. A post from her lifestyle brand, As ever, featured a photo of two wine glasses being filled with rosé. The caption read simply, “When your beau is back in town… (sic)” The wine shown is the brand’s new 2024 Napa Valley Rosé.

Meghan Markle's post for Harry after his return from the trip.

Where Did Prince Harry Go? Prince Harry's trip abroad included a brief reunion with his father, King Charles, and a number of public engagements. In the UK, he attended the 2025 WellChild Awards and visited the Centre for Blast Injury Studies.

He also travelled to Nottingham, where he announced a personal donation of $1.5 million (approx. £1.2 million) to the charity Children in Need during a visit to a local recording studio.

Perhaps more notably, the Duke made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on September 12, following an invitation from the Ukrainian government. The visit, organised through the Invictus Games Foundation, saw him meet with veterans and injured service members – part of his ongoing commitment to supporting the armed forces. It was his second visit to Ukraine this year.

Speaking to The Guardian, the Prince shared that he had consulted both Meghan and British officials before accepting the Ukrainian invitation.

The family is now reunited at their home in Montecito, California. Meghan, 44, and Harry have lived there since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, along with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.