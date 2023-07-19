comScore
Meghan Markle's first encounter overwhelmed Prince Harry by embracing Diana's..

 2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 07:32 AM IST

Prince Harry was deeply moved by memories of his late mother, Princess Diana, during his first encounter with Meghan Markle, according to a royal biographer. Their first meeting took place at SoHo House in London, where Harry was reportedly delayed by heavy traffic.

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022. A spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan says the couple were involved in a car chase while being followed by photographers. The couple’s office says the pair and Meghan’s mother were followed for more than two hours by a half-dozen vehicles after leaving a charity event in New York on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) (AP)Premium
According to a royal biographer, Prince Harry was deeply moved by memories of his late mother, Princess Diana, during his initial outing with Meghan Markle. Angela Levin suggests that Meghan Markle strategically wore Princess Diana's preferred fragrance during their first encounter in an effort to capture Harry's heart.

This insider advantage may have played a role in Meghan Markle successfully winning Prince Harry's affection.

Angela Levin said, “The first time they met, she had Diana’s perfume on. Of course, Harry was just overwhelmed by that because he was a boy that loved cuddling up to his mother."

Their inaugural rendezvous took place at SoHo House, a members-only club in London. Prince Harry, who disclosed the details in his memoir 'Spare,' was reportedly delayed by approximately thirty minutes due to heavy traffic. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle politely excused herself from the date as she had already made prior dinner arrangements.

“But speaking of time, ours was up. Poof, she was gone. Compared to her, Cinderella was the queen of long goodbyes," Prince Harry wrote, adding that he was captivated by Meghan Markle at their first meeting.

“She was wearing a black sweater, jeans, and heels. I knew nothing about clothes, but I knew she was chic. Then again, she could make anything look chic," Prince Harry wrote, adding, “I’d seen so many photos of her from fashion shoots and TV sets, all glam and glossy, but here she was, in the flesh, no frills, no filter… and even more beautiful. Heart attack, beautiful. I was trying to process this, struggling to understand what was happening to my circulatory and nervous systems, and as a result, my brain couldn’t handle any more data. Conversation, pleasantries, the Queen’s English, all became a challenge."

According to Angela Levin, Prince Harry's demeanour and behaviour have undergone a transformation following his marriage to Meghan Markle.

“It’s been very sad for me because I spent 15 months with him. I got to know him very well. I adored him and thought he was terrific. He had so many good qualities and was very good with people," the royal biographer said.

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 07:32 AM IST
