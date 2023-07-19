Meghan Markle's first encounter overwhelmed Prince Harry by embracing Diana's..2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Prince Harry was deeply moved by memories of his late mother, Princess Diana, during his first encounter with Meghan Markle, according to a royal biographer. Their first meeting took place at SoHo House in London, where Harry was reportedly delayed by heavy traffic.
According to a royal biographer, Prince Harry was deeply moved by memories of his late mother, Princess Diana, during his initial outing with Meghan Markle. Angela Levin suggests that Meghan Markle strategically wore Princess Diana's preferred fragrance during their first encounter in an effort to capture Harry's heart.
