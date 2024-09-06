Meghan Markle’s half-sister reveals Prince William warned Harry not to ’rush with marriage’: Report

  • Prince Williams cited trust issues as a significant barrier to reconciliation between Harry and the Royal Family.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated6 Sep 2024, 11:06 PM IST
Britain's Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan (L) greet students during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP)
Britain’s Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan (L) greet students during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

Amid the reports of several British citizens don't wish to see Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle return to the monarchy, Meghan's half-sister Samantha claimed their marriage was 'doomed from the beginning', reported TOI quoting former GB News host Dan Wootton.

Samantha even suggested Prince Williams had warned Prince Harry not to rush with marriage with Meghan and allegedly advised him to 'get to know her better'.

Also Read | King Charles earns $25 million a year, here’s how much British Royals make

According to Samantha, William reportedly told Harry that if he ignores his advice, he may regret later. She noted that the way Meghan and Harry's relationship unfolded was predictable.

Expressing her belief on Meghan-Harry's relationship challenges, Samantha said, as quoted by GB News, "I think (Harry) is probably wanting to say to his brother, 'Oh my God, you were so right."

She cited trust issues as a significant barrier to reconciliation between Harry and the Royal Family. She said, "How do you feel that love again where the trust has been thrashed?"

Meghan's sister recalled an interview of Harry where he allegedly he was 'never happy' in Great Britain. She also accused Harry of allowing Meghan to mock Queen Elizabeth during her final day and called it 'disgusting', added the report.

Also Read | Why doesn’t Meghan Markle talk to her family anymore? Her stepmother says...

Meanwhile, Meghan had previously in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that she grew up as an only child. Meghan had claimed she last was in contact with Samantha was around '18 or 19 years ago'. However, Samantha has disrupted this claim.

Harry, Meghan’s presence will 'detract’ British royals:

For years now, reports of feuds between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle and the rest of the British Royals have gained momentum.

Though numerous efforts were made, the reunion between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royals has become more difficult, especially after the Sussexes' release of their docuseries on Netflix and Prince Harry's release of his book 'Spare' in 2023.

Also Read | Like Harry, Meghan feels people are unfairly picking on her

According to a report by The Royal Observer, the royal family is keeping calm as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to build careers in the US.

 

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 11:06 PM IST
Meghan Markle's half-sister reveals Prince William warned Harry not to 'rush with marriage': Report

