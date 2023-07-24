Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly considering the possibility of relocating to a new residence in Los Angeles. Rumours suggest they are exploring the idea of purchasing a property in the picturesque region of Malibu, which would bring them closer to the heart of Los Angeles. Currently residing in their £11.4-million ( ₹120 crore) mansion in Montecito, it can take them up to three hours to travel to central Los Angeles.

Malibu is a residence for numerous global celebrities, boasting an impressive roster that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Cher and Charlize Theron.

Discussions about this potential move are still in the early stages, the Sunday Express reported citing a source. The couple has reportedly visited the Malibu area on a couple of occasions to assess the available options.

“Being close to Beverly Hills and LA where the deals are done is smart," the Express quoted the source as saying. “And of course there is a real Malibu scene where major stars, producers and studio executives all hang out, socialize and get deals done during dinner and beach parties."

Meghan, who recently signed with the William Morris Endeavour (WME) Talent Agency, seems to be keen on reconnecting with her Hollywood roots.

With WME's representation, she is seeking new opportunities in the entertainment industry. Malibu's proximity to Beverly Hills and Los Angeles makes it an appealing location for them, offering convenient access to significant deals and socialising with prominent figures in the industry.

While Meghan and Harry had their Spotify deal discontinued after a single series, they still maintain their partnership with Netflix. Meghan's time in Hollywood since her return has reportedly been a bit challenging, with some suggesting that she may be taking longer than expected to secure deals. However, the expert view indicates that this time-frame is not unusual for such circumstances.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex consider the possibility of a new home in Malibu, they may face the decision of either selling their current Montecito residence or keeping it as a secondary property.