Meghan Markle's Hollywood dreams? Prince Harry planning to move to Malibu, home of Leonardo DiCaprio1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly considering a move to Malibu, Los Angeles, to be closer to the heart of the entertainment industry.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly considering the possibility of relocating to a new residence in Los Angeles. Rumours suggest they are exploring the idea of purchasing a property in the picturesque region of Malibu, which would bring them closer to the heart of Los Angeles. Currently residing in their £11.4-million ( ₹120 crore) mansion in Montecito, it can take them up to three hours to travel to central Los Angeles.
