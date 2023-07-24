Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly considering the possibility of relocating to a new residence in Los Angeles. Rumours suggest they are exploring the idea of purchasing a property in the picturesque region of Malibu, which would bring them closer to the heart of Los Angeles. Currently residing in their £11.4-million ( ₹120 crore) mansion in Montecito, it can take them up to three hours to travel to central Los Angeles.

