‘Meghan’s influence led Prince Harry to leave his own family': Report

Royal biographer Angela Levin claimed that Prince Harry has changed since leaving the royal family and moving to the United States with Meghan Markle. Levin shared a close relationship with the Prince when they worked together.

The royal biographer contended that Meghan had a significant influence in getting him to leave his family and his native country, The Times of India reported.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their resignation as senior royals, citing worries about Meghan's mental health during her delivery of their first child, Archie.

Following this, they shifted to Montecito, California, and pursued a private life with lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify for a documentary podcast and series, as per TOI reports.

Prince Harry authored the candid memoir "Spare," which attracted a lot of attention and sold more than 664,000 copies in its first three months. In his book, the Prince lamented the absence of his family and country, while also expressing love for them during challenging times.

Speaking to GB News, Levin emphasized that Harry's prior commitment to serving the nation appears to have faded and suggested that a return to the "old" Harry is extremely unlikely.

Levin thought back to her previous work with the Duke, remembering a less resentful person, and she expressed concern that Meghan may have contributed to Harry's disdain for his own family and nation, TOI reported.

She further stated that Meghan wanted her work to have a global focus and expressed her dissatisfaction with the UK, believing it to be too small.

Levin said that Harry had agency over his choices and that he could have made one differently. However, she draws attention to Harry's statement that he fell in love with Meghan right away, implying that both of them had a say in the choices that caused them to break away from the royal family.

