Megha-Tropiques-1: ISRO to crash aged satellite today. All you need to know

UN/IADC (Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee) space debris mitigation guidelines recommend deorbiting a LEO (Low Earth Orbit) object at its end-of-life (EOL), preferably through controlled re-entry to a safe impact zone, or by bringing it to an orbit where the orbital lifetime is less than 25 years, according ISRO. It is also recommended to carry out “passivation" of on-board energy sources to minimise the risk of any post-mission accidental break-up.