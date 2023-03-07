Megha-Tropiques-1: ISRO to crash aged satellite today. All you need to know

Megha-Tropiques-1: ISRO to crash aged satellite today. All you need to know3 min read . 04:13 PM IST
The final two de-boost burns followed by the ground impact are expected to take place between 4:30-7:30 pm on Tuesday, 7 March
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is attempting to conduct an ‘extremely challenging’ experiment of controlled re-entry of a decommissioned orbiting satellite- the Megha-Tropiques-1 (MT1).
Here is a detailed look at the satellite crash
Megha-Tropiques-1 (MT1) was launched on 12 October 12, as a joint satellite venture of ISRO and the French space agency, CNES for tropical weather and climate studies.
“Although the mission life of the satellite originally was to 3 years, the satellite continued to provide valuable data services for more than a decade supporting regional and global climate models till 2021." ISRO mentioned in an official statement.
Megha in Sanskrit is ‘cloud’ and Tropiques in French means ‘tropics’.
ISRO has performed 18 orbit maneuvers since August 2022 to progressively lower the orbit of the defunct spacecraft.
In between the de-orbiting, aero-braking studies at different solar panel orientations were also carried out to gain better insights into the physical process of atmospheric drag affecting the orbital decay of the satellite.
An uninhabited area in the Pacific Ocean between 5°S to 14°S latitude and 119°W to 100°W longitude was identified as the targeted re-entry zone for MT1, weighing about 1000 kg. About 125 kg on-board fuel remained unutilised at its end-of-mission that could pose risks for accidental break-up, an ISRO statement noted.
This left-over fuel was estimated to be sufficient to achieve a fully controlled atmospheric re-entry to impact the uninhabited location in the Pacific Ocean
The final two de-boost burns followed by the ground impact are expected to take place between 4:30-7:30 pm on Tuesday.
“Aero-thermal simulations show that no large fragments of the satellites are likely to survive the aerothermal heating during the re-entry." ISRO mentioned.
ISRO is crashing the satellite as part of its commitment to the United Nations Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (UNIADC) following the end of the mission life. The UN guidelines state that at its end-of-life the satellite should be deorbited, preferably through controlled re-entry to a safe impact zone, or by bringing it to an orbit where the orbital lifetime is less than 25 years.
The other option was to leave it for good in its orbit as it continued to decay. However, in that case, the orbital lifetime of MT1, weighing about 1000 kg, would have been more than 100 years in its 20 deg inclined operational orbit of 867 km altitude. The spacecraft still has about 125 kg of onboard fuel that could pose risks for accidental break-up, making it critical for ISRO to de-orbit it.
UN/IADC (Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee) space debris mitigation guidelines recommend deorbiting a LEO (Low Earth Orbit) object at its end-of-life (EOL), preferably through controlled re-entry to a safe impact zone, or by bringing it to an orbit where the orbital lifetime is less than 25 years, according ISRO. It is also recommended to carry out “passivation" of on-board energy sources to minimise the risk of any post-mission accidental break-up.
