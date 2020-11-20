Meghnad Desai resigns from Labour Party over racism

Sir Keir Starmer took over as the new party leader this year with the promise of ridding the party of the scourge and had taken the step to suspend Corbyn last month after he seemed to downplay the very critical findings of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC). The watchdog had found that Labour had broken the law in its failure to handle antisemitism, or anti-Jewish, complaints and there were "serious failings" by its leadership at the time.