Melania Trump says 8 Ukrainian children reunited with families after talks with Putin

Nearly two months after Melania Trump wrote a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin and had it hand-delivered by husband and President Donald Trump, the First Lady has announced on Friday, October 10, that eight Ukrainian children have been reunited with their families.

The kids were reunited with their families after ongoing talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, she said.

Back in August, when Donald Trump travelled to Alaska for a Summit with Putin, Melania Trump had wrote a letter to the Russian president.

The First Lady, speaking to reporters at the White House, said that Putin responded to her letter and after that, they had established an “open channel of communication” regarding the welfare of those children.

She said, “President Putin and I have had an open channel of communication about the welfare of these children. For the past few months, both sides have participated in several back channel meetings and calls.”

“We have agreed to cooperate with each other for the benefit of all people involved in this war,” she said.