Melinda French Gates on panic attacks, changing norms and ice plunges

You spent many years staying out of the spotlight. What has it been like to now step into it on your own?

I stepped into it in 2008. Then in 2012, I was leading this big work on contraceptives for the foundation. That felt like a big step to put myself out there, saying we’re going to raise this amount of money and carry this forward, which we did. The more you are [in public], the easier it gets. That said, I still lead a very private life. I’m lucky that I live in Seattle. I don’t live in L.A., so I can go out in my kayak and nobody has any idea it’s me, and that’s really nice.