Home >News >World >Melinda Gates was meeting with divorce lawyers since 2019 to end marriage with Bill Gates

Melinda Gates was meeting with divorce lawyers since 2019 to end marriage with Bill Gates

Premium
Bill and Melinda Gates. Reuters
4 min read . 10:09 PM IST EMILY GLAZER, The Wall Street Journal

  • Melinda Gates had discussions with divorce lawyers in October 2019 around when Bill Gates’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein became public

The split between Bill and Melinda Gates, announced last week, has been in the works for a long time.

Ms. Gates consulted with divorce lawyers roughly two years before she filed for divorce from Mr. Gates, saying their marriage was “irretrievably broken," according to people familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

