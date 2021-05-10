Melinda Gates was meeting with divorce lawyers since 2019 to end marriage with Bill Gates
- Melinda Gates had discussions with divorce lawyers in October 2019 around when Bill Gates’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein became public
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The split between Bill and Melinda Gates, announced last week, has been in the works for a long time.
Ms. Gates consulted with divorce lawyers roughly two years before she filed for divorce from Mr. Gates, saying their marriage was “irretrievably broken," according to people familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!