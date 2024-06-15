Melodi: PM Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s new selfie from G7 meet hits the internet

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new selfie clicked on the sidelines of the G7 Summit hit the internet on Saturday. The selfie was taken on the second day of the G7 Summit, which was held in Italy from June 13 to June 15.

Meloni and PM Modi were seen smiling as the two leaders clicked a selfie together on the sidelines of the G7 Outreach Summit in Italy's Apulia. Watch the ‘Melodi’ selfie here:

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with Prime Minister Narendra on the sidelines of G7 Summit.

‘Melodi’ moment again! PM Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni previously met at the G20 Summit in Delhi last year and later at the COP 28 in Dubai in December 2023. A selfie of the two leader clicked at the COP 28 Summit had stormed the internet and spawned several online memes.

While sharing the picture with PM Modi on X, Meloni had stated, “Good friends at COP28, #Melodi.”

Photographs of the two leaders together have been shared widely on online platforms with the hashtags “Melodi”. It has since become a trending topic.

The topic gained momentum so much so that “#Melodi” trended on social media just before Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to visit Italy for the G7 Summit. PM Modi reached Italy on Friday and returned to Delhi on Saturday.

PM Modi participated in the G7 Summit on Friday to "present India’s perspective at the world stage". He held discussions with several world leaders on various topics ranging from defence to sustainability to strategic Partnership.

During his visit to Italy this week, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart and discussed defence and further cement India-Italy relations

In a post on X, PM Modi thanked Meloni for inviting India to be a part of the G7 Summit and for the wonderful arrangements.

During the meeting on Friday, PM Modi and Meloni "discussed ways to further cement India-Italy relations in areas like commerce, energy, defence, telecom and more."