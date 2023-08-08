Zoom, a symbol of the remote work era, is orchestrating a substantial shift by beckoning its workforce back to the brick-and-mortar confines of the traditional office. In a twist that caught many off guard, this unanticipated decision is emerging as a pivotal inflection point, potentially altering the course of remote work dynamics.

Emerging reports paint a picture of employees residing in proximity to a Zoom establishment being mandated to physically occupy office spaces for at least two days every week.

This innovative "hybrid approach" has been posited as a shrewd strategy to navigate Zoom's forthcoming ventures, leveraging their proprietary technologies and fostering innovation, all while ensuring steadfast support for their expansive global clientele, Bloomberg reported while citing a company spokesperson.

During the pandemic, Zoom's namesake video-conferencing software soared to unparalleled prominence as enterprises spanning diverse industries gravitated towards virtual correspondence.

Nonetheless, a discernible transformation appears to be unfurling. However, despite the concerted push for the resurgence of traditional office spaces, a considerable number of these corporate abodes continue to linger in underutilised states.

Now, the company is being slammed for asking its employees to go back to offices. And, memes have started pouring in.