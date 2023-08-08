Memes start as Zoom asks employees to return to office after cashing in on WFH1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Zoom faces backlash for asking employees to return to the office, despite being a symbol of remote work during the pandemic.
Zoom, a symbol of the remote work era, is orchestrating a substantial shift by beckoning its workforce back to the brick-and-mortar confines of the traditional office. In a twist that caught many off guard, this unanticipated decision is emerging as a pivotal inflection point, potentially altering the course of remote work dynamics.
“Weird, because WFH is a major reason for their existence," wrote one Twitter user.
“Zoom is meant to be OFF SITE. Surely? I understand that a select few should be on site...Zero logic by Zoom here," wrote another.
Some users find it “super ironic" while one user wrote, “You know WFH is over when Zoom refuses to continue using Zoom."