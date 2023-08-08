Memes start as Zoom asks employees to return to office after cashing in on WFH1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Zoom faces backlash for asking employees to return to the office, despite being a symbol of remote work during the pandemic.
Zoom, a symbol of the remote work era, is orchestrating a substantial shift by beckoning its workforce back to the brick-and-mortar confines of the traditional office. In a twist that caught many off guard, this unanticipated decision is emerging as a pivotal inflection point, potentially altering the course of remote work dynamics.
Emerging reports paint a picture of employees residing in proximity to a Zoom establishment being mandated to physically occupy office spaces for at least two days every week.
This innovative "hybrid approach" has been posited as a shrewd strategy to navigate Zoom's forthcoming ventures, leveraging their proprietary technologies and fostering innovation, all while ensuring steadfast support for their expansive global clientele, Bloomberg reported while citing a company spokesperson.
During the pandemic, Zoom's namesake video-conferencing software soared to unparalleled prominence as enterprises spanning diverse industries gravitated towards virtual correspondence.
Nonetheless, a discernible transformation appears to be unfurling. However, despite the concerted push for the resurgence of traditional office spaces, a considerable number of these corporate abodes continue to linger in underutilised states.
Now, the company is being slammed for asking its employees to go back to offices. And, memes have started pouring in.
“Weird, because WFH is a major reason for their existence," wrote one Twitter user.
“Zoom is meant to be OFF SITE. Surely? I understand that a select few should be on site...Zero logic by Zoom here," wrote another.
Some users find it “super ironic" while one user wrote, “You know WFH is over when Zoom refuses to continue using Zoom."
“Zoom should have used lead by example policy. Rather they became follower of stop WFH trend," came from another user.
In the wake of the pandemic's aftermath, Zoom has encountered challenges in sustaining its growth trajectory. While its stock price experienced an astounding fivefold increase from March to October 2020, it has subsequently undergone a retreat, returning to levels akin to the pre-pandemic era, Bloomberg added.
In a bid to amplify its offerings, Zoom has undertaken a strategic alliance with the startup Anthropic. This collaborative venture aims to incorporate the capabilities of artificial intelligence into Zoom's software framework, with a specific focus on optimising the management and automation of customer service requests.
(With Bloomberg inputs)
