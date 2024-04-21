Hello User
Memphis park shooting: 2 killed, 14 hurt at a party with hundreds of attendees

Memphis park shooting: 2 killed, 14 hurt at a party with hundreds of attendees

PTI

Eight people, including two men killed, were shot at an unsanctioned public party in Memphis city park. Police revised the initial report of 16 people shot, attributing the error to victims being reported multiple times.

This image provided by the Memphis Police Department shows officer Joseph McKinney who was killed in a shootout that developed as officers investigated a suspicious vehicle on April 12, 2024. A 17-year-old suspect charged in the fatal shooting of McKinneyr has not been accused of first-degree murder because information obtained by the district attorney's office shows the officer was killed by friendly fire, officials said. (Memphis Police Department via AP)

Eight people were shot including two men who were killed at an unsanctioned public party in a Memphis city park on Saturday night, police said.

The Memphis Police Department initially reported there were 16 people shot but revised the number as the investigation continued, noting in a social media post that the error appeared to have been a result of “several victims being reported multiple times".

Officers responded at 7:19 p.m. to a reported shooting, Chief Cerelyn Davis said during a news conference at the scene.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and one person was in critical condition, Davis said.

The shooting occurred at a block party in Orange Mound Park, which Davis said included an estimated 200 to 300 attendees but did not appear to have been issued a city permit.

“In light of recent events, we stand together to denounce these senseless acts of violence," Davis said.

There were no immediate arrests reported.

