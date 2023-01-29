Memphis disbands police unit involved in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 04:43 AM IST
In a statement, the department said it was permanently deactivating the SCORPION unit after the police chief spoke with members of Nichols' family, community leaders and other officers
The specialized police unit that included least some of the Memphis officers involved in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols was disbanded on Saturday, the police department announced, as more protests were planned in U.S. cities a day after harrowing video of the attack was released.
