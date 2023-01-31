Memphis police suspend officer after firing 5 in Tyre Nichols case2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 02:04 AM IST
The five dismissed officers have been charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and oppression in the death of Nichols
Days after five Memphis police officers were fired and charged with murder in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a sixth officer was suspended pending an investigation into his role in the case, the department said on Monday.
