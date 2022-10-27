Men and women cricketers to be paid equally, 'it's historic,' says Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj was one of the first women cricketr's to laud the decision, “This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women's cricket in India. Thank you @JayShah Sir & the @BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today."

