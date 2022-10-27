Men and women cricketers to be paid equally, 'it's historic,' says Mithali Raj

Men and women cricketers to be paid equally, 'it's historic,' says Mithali Raj1 min read . 01:27 PM IST
BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter handle to announce the historic development of paying both men and women cricketers equally
BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter handle to announce the historic development of paying both men and women cricketers equally
In an unprecedented move being treated as historic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India's cricket governing body has decided to match fee for both men and women cricketers of India.
In an unprecedented move being treated as historic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India's cricket governing body has decided to match fee for both men and women cricketers of India.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter handle to make the announcement.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter handle to make the announcement.
"I'm pleased to announce BCCI's first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket," Shah tweeted.
BCCI secretary Shah also highlighted the new fees for the contracted players and stressed that the Indian Women's cricket team will earn the same match fees as their male counterparts.
"The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind," he added in another tweet.
Mithali Raj was one of the first women cricketr's to laud the decision, “This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women's cricket in India. Thank you @JayShah Sir & the @BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today."
Earlier on October 15, India crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022, clinching their seventh title. India chased the target of 66 comfortably, scoring 71/2 in 8.3 overs.