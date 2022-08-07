Can stress be good for brain functioning? What new study says

Assaf Oshri, lead author of the study and an associate professor in the College of Family and Consumer Sciences explained, “if you're in an environment where you have some level of stress, you may develop coping mechanisms that will allow you to become a more efficient and effective worker and organize yourself in a way that will help you perform." The report further highlighted that the stress that comes from important life situations, like for instance, studying for an exam, preparing for a big meeting at work or pulling longer hours to close the deal can all potentially lead to personal growth. So can dealing with rejection, like for instance being fired from a job may prompt someone to reconsider their strengths and whether they should stay in their field or branch out to something new, the report said.

