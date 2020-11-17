Mer de Glace: Go see the biggest glacier in France before it disappears

Regardless of how much the planet warms, glaciers in the Alps will lose about half their 2017 volume by 2050, according to Harry Zekollari, a glaciologist at the University of Technology Delft, in the Netherlands. If humans keep emitting greenhouse gases at our current pace, glaciers in the Alps will lose about 90% of their volume by the end of the century, according to a model he and others developed using data from the Alps’ 4,000 glaciers. If emissions are brought in line with the Paris climate agreement goal of limiting warming below 2° Celsius by the end of this century, they’ll lose about two-thirds. “We’ll be the ones to determine if there’s still ice left on the European Alps by the end of this century or not," Zekollari says.