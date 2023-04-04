Mercedes G-Wagon shows 20% range jump coming for EV batteries

Graphite works well as an anode material, but it comes with extra weight and volume that serve no purpose. Some automakers, including Tesla, have already been sprinkling in small amounts of lightweight silicon, which helps an otherwise identical battery charge faster and store more energy. But the problem with silicon — and it's a big one — is that it expands three times in size as the battery fills up with lithium ions. Even at low concentrations of silicon, the swelling can quickly degrade the battery. High-end batteries today use roughly 5% silicon in the mix.The trick to making batteries with more silicon content is figuring out how to prevent expansion by encapsulating the silicon particles in some kind of binding structure. Sila’s solution is a Swiss cheese-like scaffolding that surrounds the silicon particle and allows it to expand into the pores of the structure without damaging the outer shell.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}