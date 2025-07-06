Subscribe

Merchant Ship attacked with rocket-propelled grenades in Red Sea off Yemeni coast, says UK

Ambrey, a maritime security firm, issued a warning saying that a merchant ship had been ‘attacked by eight skiffs while transiting northbound in the Red Sea’. It said it believed the attack was ongoing. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Published6 Jul 2025, 06:41 PM IST
Photo for representation: The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said that an armed security team on the ship had returned fire and that the 'situation is ongoing'.(Getty Images)

Armed men fired guns and launched rocket-propelled grenades at a ship in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen on Sunday, a group overseen by the British military said. 

According to an AP report, no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes as tensions remain high in the Middle East over the Israel-Hamas war and after the Iran-Israel war and airstrikes by the United States targeting Iranian nuclear sites.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said that an armed security team on the ship had returned fire and that the “situation is ongoing.”

“Authorities are investigating,” it said.

Ambrey, a maritime security firm, issued a warning saying that a merchant ship had been “attacked by eight skiffs while transiting northbound in the Red Sea.” It said it believed the attack was ongoing, the AP report said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

