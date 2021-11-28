The Covid-19 medication developed by Merck & Co is likely to be authorised in the US despite disappointing efficacy data and concerns raised by regulators, predicted Morgan Stanley analysts.

Merck went down 3.8 per cent on Friday after data showing molnupiravir was less effective than previously reported was released, and as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raised concerns about its safety and long-term effectiveness.

“Given the unmet need, we continue to believe molnupiravir will be authorised," analysts Matthew Harrison and Charlie Yang wrote in a note to clients.

While the latest data on Merck Covid-19 pill is a headwind, the safety concerns flagged by the FDA are largely in-line with expectations, they said, keeping an equalweight rating on the stock.

Merck’s shares have risen about 1.5 per cent this year versus a 16 per cent gain for the S&P 500 Health Care Index. Several peers exposed to coronavirus protection and treatment gained on Friday amid concerns around the spread of the omicron variant.

