American pharmaceutical firm Merck has said that it will seek an emergency-use authorization from the FDA of its oral drug molnupiravir after it reduced hospitalisations and deaths by 50%, for patients with mild or moderate Covid-19.

A simple pill to treat Covid-19 has been sought since the start of the pandemic and today's announcement was hailed as a major step towards that goal.

Here's your 10-point cheat-sheet to this big story:

1. Merck & Co shares posted their biggest gain in 12 years after the company’s experimental pill slashed the risk of getting seriously ill or dying from Covid-19 in a study, findings that could eventually yield a simple way to treat many virus patients before they ever reach the hospital.

The US pharmaceutical company rose as much as 12% in New York trading, its biggest intraday gain since March 13, 2009.

2. The Dow and the S&P 500 oscillated between gains and losses on Friday, as investors weighed a warning from Fitch over the United States' debt ceiling against drugmaker Merck's progress in developing an oral COVID-19 drug.

3. “We couldn’t be more thrilled with the results," Merck Chief Executive Officer Rob Davis said in an interview. “You don’t have to go to the hospital, you don’t have to go to a center to have it infused. It’s a pill you can take at home."

4. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called the data impressive and indicated that regulators would move fast to review it once the application is submitted.

“We always hesitate to make any timelines," Fauci said at a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Friday, adding that the FDA, “in their usual very efficient and effective way, will examine the data as quickly as they possibly can."

5. Albert Bourla, Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer, hailed the news saying, "If authorized, this could be another key development for reducing the impact of the pandemic."

6. The Biden government has committed to purchase 1.7 million doses of the drug if it is authorized by the FDA. Merck has said it can produce 10 million doses by the end of the year and has contracts with governments worldwide. The company has not announced prices.

7. Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said early results showed patients who received the drug, called molnupiravir, within five days of COVID-19 symptoms had about half the rate of hospitalization and death as patients who received a dummy pill.

The study tracked 775 adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who were considered higher risk for severe disease due to health problems such as obesity, diabetes or heart disease. The results have not been peer reviewed by outside experts, the usual procedure for vetting new medical research.

8. Patients take the pill twice a day for five days. Side effects were reported by both groups in the Merck trial, but they were slightly more common among the group that received a dummy pill. The company did not specify the problems.

9. Analysts also said such oral treatment options can tap a multi-billion dollar opportunity, as the existing monoclonal antibody therapies from companies like Eli Lilly and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc require inconvenient intravenous infusions.

"Preliminary modeling we have conducted shows molnupiravir could generate at least $10 billion in order flow by 2025," SVB Leerink analyst Daina Graybosch said, adding that a preference for a pill and molnupiravir's potential for stockpiling could also work in its favour.

10. If the medication reaches the market, it would mark an important milestone in the pandemic. While there are several drugs available to treat Covid-19, they can be either cumbersome to give to patients, or intended for use in only the most seriously ill.

