OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Merkel, governors agree to extend Germany's virus lockdown
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (REUTERS)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (REUTERS)

Merkel, governors agree to extend Germany's virus lockdown

1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 12:57 AM IST PTI

The government says there will be some exceptions made during the extended lockdown, including allowing hairdressers to reopen their businesses on March 1, albeit with strict hygiene regulations

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's 16 governors are largely extending the country's coronavirus lockdown until March 7 amid concern that new virus variants could reverse a decline in new confirmed cases.

After Merkel met with governors in a video conference, the government released their agreement on Wednesday. It says there will be some exceptions made during the extended lockdown, including allowing hairdressers to reopen their businesses on March 1, albeit with strict hygiene regulations.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The use of WhatsApp for salary notification will risk employee-employer confidentiality agreement, warned experts

Govt shelves social media-linked salary communication plan

1 min read . 12:42 AM IST
Rona Wilson, accused of fomenting violence in Bhima Koregaon, while being taken into custody in 2018

Evidence was ‘planted’ in Bhima Koregaon case, US firm finds

2 min read . 12:42 AM IST
Photo: Mint

SBI Research revises forecast for contraction in FY21 to 7%

1 min read . 12:22 AM IST
Deepak Kochhar has argued that the administrative control of PMLA tribunal should come under the ministry of law

Kochhar questions PMLA tribunal status

2 min read . 10 Feb 2021

Germany's second lockdown began in November and was extended and toughened before Christmas due to concern that the number of COVID-19 patients could overwhelm hospitals. It had been set to end on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Germany's Robert Koch Institute reported the country had 8,072 new virus cases and 813 deaths in 24 hours. In all, Germany has seen over 63,000 confirmed virus deaths during the pandemic.

The weekly number of newly infections has dropped to 68 per 100,000 inhabitants. The government's goal is to push the number below 50 to enable reliable contact-tracing. It peaked at nearly 200 just before Christmas.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout