OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Merkel, Macron, Xi and Modi to speak at virtual Davos summit
Representational image (AFP)
Representational image (AFP)

Merkel, Macron, Xi and Modi to speak at virtual Davos summit

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 10:24 PM IST Bloomberg

Also in attendance at the conference running from 25-29 Jan will be Japan’s PM Yoshihide Suga, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Chinese President Xi Jinping, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be among the speakers at the online event the World Economic Forum is holding instead of its usual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

Also in attendance at the conference running from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29 will be Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Geneva-based organization said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to a health worker in the presence of Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu vaccinates over 16,400 beneficiaries against COVID-19

1 min read . 11:32 PM IST
A healthcare worker receives a dose of COVISHIELD, at a government-run hospital at Baruipur

At least 14,110 vaccinated on second day of drive in Bengal

2 min read . 11:29 PM IST
A health worker receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a government Hospital in Hyderabad

COVID-19 vaccination: 13,666 beneficiaries vaccinated in Telangana

1 min read . 11:24 PM IST
Photo: PTI

Who will blink first in farmers vs govt stand-off?

2 min read . 11:08 PM IST

With the global economy in the throes of its worst crisis in living memory, including spiraling joblessness and inequality, topics proposed by the WEF range from fair economic and social systems to digitization and the climate crisis.

On-hand to debate the issues will also be European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey -- along with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Economic growth needs to be “more resilient, more inclusive and more sustainable," founder Klaus Schwab said at a briefing on Monday.

The WEF’s annual meeting, typically held each January in the mountain resort, features world leaders, central bankers, corporate executives as well as celebrities and billionaires. The in-person event has been postponed due to the pandemic and is now scheduled to take place in Singapore in May.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout