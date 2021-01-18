Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Merkel, Macron, Xi and Modi to speak at virtual Davos summit
Representational image

Merkel, Macron, Xi and Modi to speak at virtual Davos summit

1 min read . 10:24 PM IST Bloomberg

Also in attendance at the conference running from 25-29 Jan will be Japan’s PM Yoshihide Suga, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Chinese President Xi Jinping, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be among the speakers at the online event the World Economic Forum is holding instead of its usual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be among the speakers at the online event the World Economic Forum is holding instead of its usual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

Also in attendance at the conference running from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29 will be Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Geneva-based organization said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Tamil Nadu vaccinates over 16,400 beneficiaries against COVID-19

1 min read . 11:32 PM IST

At least 14,110 vaccinated on second day of drive in Bengal

2 min read . 11:29 PM IST

COVID-19 vaccination: 13,666 beneficiaries vaccinated in Telangana

1 min read . 11:24 PM IST

Who will blink first in farmers vs govt stand-off?

2 min read . 11:08 PM IST

Also in attendance at the conference running from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29 will be Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Geneva-based organization said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Tamil Nadu vaccinates over 16,400 beneficiaries against COVID-19

1 min read . 11:32 PM IST

At least 14,110 vaccinated on second day of drive in Bengal

2 min read . 11:29 PM IST

COVID-19 vaccination: 13,666 beneficiaries vaccinated in Telangana

1 min read . 11:24 PM IST

Who will blink first in farmers vs govt stand-off?

2 min read . 11:08 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

With the global economy in the throes of its worst crisis in living memory, including spiraling joblessness and inequality, topics proposed by the WEF range from fair economic and social systems to digitization and the climate crisis.

On-hand to debate the issues will also be European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey -- along with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Economic growth needs to be “more resilient, more inclusive and more sustainable," founder Klaus Schwab said at a briefing on Monday.

The WEF’s annual meeting, typically held each January in the mountain resort, features world leaders, central bankers, corporate executives as well as celebrities and billionaires. The in-person event has been postponed due to the pandemic and is now scheduled to take place in Singapore in May.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.