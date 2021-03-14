Merkel party suffers losses in two German state elections: Exit polls

In the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Merkel's centre-right CDU was set for its worst-ever result at 23%, according to exit polls

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party suffered heavy losses in two key regional elections Sunday, early estimates showed, as voters vented anger over pandemic setbacks and a face-mask procurement scandal.

In neighbouring Rhineland-Palatinate, the CDU placed second with 25-26 percent of votes, down from almost 32 percent in the previous regional election. The centre-left SPD shed some support but held onto first place, at 33-34 percent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

