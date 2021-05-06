Merkel pushes back on vaccine patent waiver in row with US

Officials and diplomats in Brussels cautioned that such discussions will take months and will likely result in partial waivers only, as there’s little chance the EU and the U.S. will agree to cede intellectual property for the revolution of its mRNA technology with China. In any case, most poor countries in the world have neither the capacity nor the expertise to produce such advanced treatments. A more immediate solution to the problem, the officials said, would be for the U.S., the U.K and others to follow the EU’s lead and lift their effective restrictions on vaccine exports to those who need it.