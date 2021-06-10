Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Merkel welcomes better COVID-19 situation but Delta variant a worry

Merkel welcomes better COVID-19 situation but Delta variant a worry

Premium
German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes her documents after a news conference following a meeting with the leaders of the country's 16 federal states
1 min read . 10 Jun 2021 Reuters

Recent improvement in the number of coronavirus cases in Germany was pleasing but warned that the pandemic was not over

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that a recent improvement in the number of coronavirus cases in Germany was pleasing but warned that the pandemic was not over and the risk from the Delta variant in Britain was worrying.

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that a recent improvement in the number of coronavirus cases in Germany was pleasing but warned that the pandemic was not over and the risk from the Delta variant in Britain was worrying.

"We have a summer ahead that has a lot of possibilities, but we must not be carefree, we must keep looking at the situation very closely," she said after a meeting with the leaders of Germany's 16 federal states.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"We have a summer ahead that has a lot of possibilities, but we must not be carefree, we must keep looking at the situation very closely," she said after a meeting with the leaders of Germany's 16 federal states.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"We are in a race (against the virus) with vaccinations," she said. (Reporting by Paul Carrel Writing by Madeline Chambers)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!