Merkel welcomes better COVID-19 situation but Delta variant a worry

Recent improvement in the number of coronavirus cases in Germany was pleasing but warned that the pandemic was not over

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that a recent improvement in the number of coronavirus cases in Germany was pleasing but warned that the pandemic was not over and the risk from the Delta variant in Britain was worrying.

"We are in a race (against the virus) with vaccinations," she said. (Reporting by Paul Carrel Writing by Madeline Chambers)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

