The Maldivian president, on a four-day visit to India, met with senior officials and visited the Taj Mahal. Leaders discussed collaboration on a commercial port and enhancing airport facilities. Muizzu expressed gratitude for India's financial assistance during his visit.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed visited the Taj Mahal on Tuesday, expressing difficulty in finding words to describe the architectural marvel of the 17th-century monument. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is tough to describe this mausoleum's beauty as words simply cannot do it justice. This mesmerising intricacy and attention to detail is a testament to love and architectural excellence," Muizzu, who is in India on a four-day bilateral visit, wrote in the visitors' book, ANI reported.

After being welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Minister Yogendra Upadhyay on behalf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the airport, the visiting president was accorded a warm welcome at the Taj Mahal.

The president and the first lady, who were presented a replica of Taj Mahal by Upadhyay, also posed for photographs with the grand monument on the backdrop.

Taj Mahal remained closed for public from 8 am to 10 am due to Muizzu's visit, said an official from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Maldivian president is in India on a four-day bilateral visit. He is scheduled to visit Agra and Mumbai on Tuesday and Bengaluru on Wednesday before returning to Male on Thursday.

Taj Mahal stands majestically on the banks of River Yamuna, and is an architectural marvel. In 1983, the Taj Mahal became a UNESCO World Heritage Site. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, the Maldivian President held meetings with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials.

Muizzu is on an inuagural bilateral visit to India from October 6-10.

President Droupadi Murmu officially invited Muizzu to the country. Upon his arrival on Sunday, He was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kiriti Vardhan Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India and the Maldives have agreed to collaborate on developing a state-of-the-art commercial port at Thilafushi Island to alleviate congestion at the Male port and enhance cargo handling capacity. The leaders also discussed exploring trans-shipment facilities and bunkering services as part of the Maldives Economic Gateway project at Ihavandhippolhu and Gaadhoo islands.

Additionally, they committed to maximizing the potential of Hanimaadhoo and Gan airports, which are being developed with Indian support, along with other airports in the Maldives. During a bilateral meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Modi and President Muizzu reviewed their historically close relationship and the progress made in strengthening ties, which have greatly benefited the people of both nations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Muizzu expressed gratitude to India for its timely emergency financial assistance, including rolling over USD 100 million in T-bills subscribed by SBI in May and September 2024 for a further one-year period, which provided the much-needed financial cushion for Maldives in addressing its urgent financing needs.

He also acknowledged India's continued role as the 'First Responder' of Maldives in times of need, after India's earlier assistance in the last decade during the 2014 water crisis in Male and the COVID-19 pandemic.