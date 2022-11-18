Ahead of Fifa World Cup, Lionel Messi wins some words of praise from his long-term arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo. In a recent interview, the Portuguese legend expressed his respect for the PSG star saying, “As a person, we share the stage 16 years, imagine, 16 years we share."

While speaking about Messi in a conversation with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, Ronaldo said, "Amazing player, he is magic, top.'

“I'm not a friend of him in terms of, what I mean friend is the guy who was with you in your house, speaking on the phone, no, but it's like a team-mate. He's a guy that I really respect the way he always speaks about me. Even his wife or and my girlfriend, they always respect and they're from Argentina. My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good. What I am going to say about Messi? A great guy who does great things for football."

The World Cup Dream

Speaking about the World Cup dream, he expressed that he is optimistic but it will be extremely difficult to lift the trophy with teams like France, Spain, Argentina, Germany and Brazil to face.

"I am very optimistic. We have a fantastic coach, we have a good generation of football players. I'm looking forward that we're going to an amazing World Cup," Ronaldo told Piers Morgan for TalkTV.

"It's gonna be tough. Extremely difficult. But everything is possible, of course we're gonna compete."

Qatar probably Ronaldo's last World Cup

On retirement, he said Qatar would probably be his last World Cup as he plans to retire at 40.

"I want to play two, three more years maximum. I want to finish with 40, it will be a good age. But I don't know. Sometimes you plan one thing for your life and as I told many times, life is dynamic," Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan where he criticised his present club Manchester United and the incumbent manager Erik ten Hag grabbed a lot of attention earlier this week.