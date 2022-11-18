Messi is magic: Ronaldo praises his arch-rival ahead of Fifa World Cup2 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 05:09 PM IST
Messi is a guy that I really respect the way he always speaks about me, Ronaldo said in an interview
Ahead of Fifa World Cup, Lionel Messi wins some words of praise from his long-term arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo. In a recent interview, the Portuguese legend expressed his respect for the PSG star saying, “As a person, we share the stage 16 years, imagine, 16 years we share."